Sir, – It’s not often that I laugh out loud at a motoring review (September 8th) but Neil Briscoe’s evocation of Lloyd Bentsen while comparing the new Skoda Octavia with the upstart Scala was one such occasion. “We’ve served with the Octavia, we knew the Octavia. The Octavia was a friend of ours. And Scala, you’re no Octavia.”

As a long-time Octavia driver, I thoroughly agree! – Yours, etc,

MATTHEW GLOVER,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.