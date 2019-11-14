Drivers and overtaking cyclists

Sir, – While any reasonable proposal to enhance the safety of cyclists and road users in general is to be welcomed, the introduction of legislation obliging motorists to leave a distance of 1 to 1.5 metres (three to five feet, approximately) will present particular difficulty for motorists on many rural roads as opposed to city thoroughfares (“Drivers to receive fine and penalty points for dangerous overtaking of cyclists”, News, November 11th).

As an example, the main road from Galway city to Clifden (the N59) is on average, just about the width of two cars and practically all of it lacks any “hard shoulder”, making the overtaking of other vehicles and cyclists difficult at any time.

Enforcing the requirements of this new legislation on rural roads in their present condition will be both impractical and dangerous. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN POWER,

Moycullen,

Co Galway.

Sir, – There can be no disagreement with any measure that improves good manners on our roads.

I am always conscious of the cyclist when I am overtaking, but it is a two-way street. Drivers regularly encounter cyclists travelling two and three abreast. Drivers who sound the horn to warn them of an intention to overtake are met with a rude gesture. They do not pay road tax either. – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Ardnapondra,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – I’d like to offer some therapeutic advice for any motorists who are feeling concerned about having to give adequate space to cyclists while overtaking on the road.

Step 1. Return your driving licence to your local National Driver Licence Service office.

Step 2. Stop worrying. It won’t affect you anymore. – Yours, etc,

SUZANNE LINDSAY,

Ashtown,

Dublin 15.