Driven to drink

Sir, – I’ve no doubt that many people will be happy with the new rural bus scheme which essentially is “a leg up” to rural publicans and their customers.

If they are to be believed, loneliness prevails if people can’t get to their local pub for a few pints every week. This is truly an Irish solution to an Irish problem.

Now that we’re going this far, why not go the extra mile and insist that all such buses must stop at a chipper on the way home, to allow passengers to buy some chips and maybe a kebab? After all it is part of our culture. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.