Sir, – I am not sure why Verona Murphy thinks that the drink-driving laws have decimated rural life (Home News, November 20th).

I live in Co Wexford, Verona’s part of Ireland. At night, I can see that most of the rural pubs in these parts appear to have a lot of designated drivers parked outside.

It does me good to see such an open display of civic responsibility. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DUNNE,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.