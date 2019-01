Sir, – I hope I am not the only one aghast at the criticism of increased Garda drink-driving checkpoints by those we elect to run our country (“Ministers criticise increased drink-driving checkpoints as ‘over the top’”, News, January 17th). Did their mothers never tell them, “You cannot have jam on both sides of the bread”? – Yours, etc,

CLAIRE McCORMICK,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.