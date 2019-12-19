Drama at the Abbey

A chara, – I feel Dr Vincent Kenny (December 17th) is mistaken if he considers that asking our National Theatre to fulfil its remit is “infighting”.

He correctly highlights the debilitating underfunding of the arts in Ireland.

However, the issue with the Abbey Theatre is not a funding one, as it has received increased funding year on year since 2016.

The issue is that despite increased funding, job opportunities for artists have decreased year on year, indicating its lack of understanding of its vital responsibilities to people in Ireland and to the arts as a whole.

There is, and always has been, a place for partnerships and co-productions in our national theatre, yet at present the programme is unprecedentedly imbalanced.

This is to the detriment of Ireland-based writers and artists, as there are not enough employment opportunities in in-house productions. A rebalancing is what is being called for.

The arts community has for many years been campaigning for increased funding and continues to do so. Surely questioning our National Theatre’s spending of public funds and lobbying for an increase in arts funding are not mutually exclusive ideals. Both should be undertaken with vigour. – Is mise,

CAOIMHE CONNOLLY,

The Coombe, Dublin 8.

Sir, – I am writing to correct comments regarding the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford (Robert Whelan, Letters, December 14th).

Although the theatre lost its Arts Council England funding in 2009, thanks to commitment of staff and loyal audience support, it is still thriving.

Our main stage programme is entirely professional work, we make our own Christmas production and in the New Year we will begin making and touring our own work again with a national tour of Sheila’s Island by Tim Firth. – Yours, etc,

JOANNA READ,

Director and

Chief Executive,

The Yvonne Arnaud

Theatre,

Guildford,

Surrey, England.