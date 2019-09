Sir, – Andy Pollak has stopped buying his fruit and vegetables from Tesco in a protest against all the plastic packaging (Letters, September 27th).

Maybe they will notice the loss of one customer, but if he were to return and leave the wrappings in full view on his next visit to the supermarket, he would make a far greater statement.

Better still, if he has the time, unwrap it all at the checkout before paying. – Yours, etc,

ANNE STRAHAN,

Ballynonty,

Co Tipperary.