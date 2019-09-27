Down with plastic

Sir, – Imagine if every household in Ireland reverted to using bars of soap. How many plastic dispensers would no longer be needed? I am starting with baby steps.

Care to join me? – Yours, etc,

FIONNGHUALA

KELLY,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – It is good to know that 12 major own-label suppliers to Tesco Ireland have pledged to substantially cut food waste as part of its scheme to halve its food waste by 2030 in line with UN targets (Business News, September 24th).

It would be even better if Tesco were to cut back on its use of unnecessary plastic packaging.

I estimate that 80 per cent of the fruit and vegetables in my local Tesco supermarket are packaged in plastic. In protest, I have now stopped buying the bulk of my fruit and vegetables in that supermarket. – Yours, etc,

ANDY POLLAK,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.