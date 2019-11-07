Down with homework

A chara, – As a former teacher, I have long questioned the effectiveness of long hours spent on repetitive homework exercises, particularly at primary level. There is some research to indicate that much assigned homework has little educational value and does not enhance learning.

Anecdotally, it seems that there is an increase in the amount of homework assigned at primary level, even in junior classes.

Play and relaxation are vital to pupil wellbeing following a long day in the classroom.

Perhaps it is time to revisit this issue in our schools. – Is mise,

JIM

TIERNEY,

Abbeyfeale,

Co Limerick.