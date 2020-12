Sir, – How very appropriate that US doughnut giant Krispy Kreme’s new outlet at Central Plaza on Dublin’s Dame Street will be a “fully glazed unit” (News, December 2nd). – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I note that doughnut company Krispy Kreme is opening an outlet at the former Central Bank site.

I imagine the rate of interest will be high. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF

SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.