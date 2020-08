Sir, – According to the Oxford English Dictionary, to “double down” is to “engage in risky behaviour when one is already in a dangerous situation”, originally referring to a particular blackjack gambling practice. As the Covid situation deteriorates, we’re being told to double down on hand hygiene, social distancing, etc. Should we not be doubling up our efforts? – Yours, etc,

DAMA CUNNINGHAM,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.