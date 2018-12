A chara, – Your newspaper would have come closer to the truth of the situation if it had written “Landlords continue to raise rents by double-digit percentages” rather than “Rents continue to rise by double-digit percentages” (“Dublin renters paying ¤156 more a month than last year”, Business, December 13th).

Rent does not exist as an independent self-raising agent. – Yours, etc,

DER FITZGIBBON,

Shanakiel,

Cork.