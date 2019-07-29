Door-to-door charity

Sir, – I was recently “let go” from a job working as a door-to-door fund-raiser for a charity (the reason was not being able to reach the daily sign-up targets). Nevertheless, the experience taught me many valuable life lessons, the most important being to always apply sunscreen if you are outside for eight-plus hours a day, even if the sun is hidden behind the clouds.

After knocking on doors for over five weeks, I can group people’s responses into three categories; the rude, the neutral, and the kind. However, I do not wish to discuss the sociological categorisation of the public here. Rather, I seek to pay homage to the fundraisers themselves.

The job is not easy, and I completely understand why some people are annoyed at the appearance of a fundraiser at their door, disrupting you in the privacy of your own home. However, spare a moment to factor in that they are trying to raise money for a good cause, walk over 15km a day, and are probably dehydrated. Most importantly, please remember that the environment on which the managers thrive is one of intimidation, fear, and scaremongering – and it should be called out. They are constantly cutting already short breaks, forever threatening to deduct pay, and never afraid to remind you that they can (and will) fire you. One would think a charity organisation would have a more positive way of motivating its workers –but alas.

Even if you do not sign up to the cause, please spare the fundraisers a glass of water. – Yours, etc,

SAUL KENNY,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.