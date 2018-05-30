Donegal – still the forgotten county?

Sir, – Quite apart from the security protection of sending the referendum results by fax machine, it’s possible that up here we could have forwarded the results by train, only there is no railway system here; or we could have sent them by fast car, but we have no motorway linking us to anywhere; or we might even have delivered them via broadband, only that’s a no-go area in some locations here.

A fax machine is close to a revolutionary movement where we live. – Yours, etc,

PM WALSH,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.