Sir, – Opening the Enniscorthy bypass, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said roads like “the New Ross Bypass, like the M20 between Cork and Limerick, like the N4 to Sligo, or the N5 to Westport, are essential to ensuring that all parts of Ireland can prosper in the years ahead” (News, July 19th).

Is this confirmation that Donegal has been abandoned and the A5 Derry/Dublin roadlink forgotten? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.