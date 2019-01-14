Donald Trump’s wall – a literary parallel

Sir, – Several correspondents, and the cartoonist Martyn Turner, have noted parallels between US president Donald Trump and Humpty Dumpty, which are increasingly apparent.

Apart from the near-rhyme of names, there is the reputation for taking a position on walls, which initially very firm, with hindsight appear increasingly shaky.

The president has usefully clarified that when he said Mexico would “pay” for his wall he didn’t mean that they would actually pay for it.

Nor that it would necessarily be a “wall”.

But of course “when I use a word it means just what I chose it to mean – neither more nor less”, as Humpty said.

He added, “the question is which is to be master – that’s all”. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.