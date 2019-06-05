Donald Trump on tour

Sir, – In the two days preceding his arrival in the UK, President Donald Trump has called a member of the British royal family “nasty”. And predictably, he then lied about it. He has now called the mayor of London “a stone cold loser”, while discussing whom he would hope to see succeed the prime minister he’s about to meet.

Among the lessons Mr Trump has taught the world are that it is possible for a man to perform a state visit without being statesmanlike. That one can conduct international diplomacy without being diplomatic.

And perhaps, more generally, that the word “presidential” should now be considered archaic. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – That Trump “baby blimp” is brilliant! It makes me laugh every time I see it. I’m delighted it may be on its way to Ireland. I have just one request. Let’s make it a lot biglier. – Yours, etc,

MARIE WALSH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.