Donald Trump – let history judge

Sir, – Like Róisín Ingle, I welcome the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (“Kamala Harris’s words washed over me like a wave of relief”, People, November 9th).

However, I take issue with her characterisation of the 70 million who voted for Mr Trump as racists, sexists, misogynists, etc. Some undoubtedly are, but many, probably the majority, are not. Your columnist’s comments, echoing the intolerance and arrogance often displayed by liberals nowadays, are unworthy of a serious journalist. Similarly, her description of Mr Trump as a fascist is thoughtless and inaccurate.

Our delight at the ousting of Mr Trump should not blind us to the fact that his administration did have some successes, notably in the economy and job creation. He alerted the world to China’s geo-economic ambitions and avoided involving the US in any new foreign wars. – Yours, etc,

E KNIPE,

Bangor,

Co Down.

Sir, – Could we please have some balance on the letters page?

The recent US election result was just about evenly divided between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And the vote has not yet been confirmed.

Donald Trump sustained four years of overwhelmingly negative mainstream media coverage, which began before he even took office. This distortion has overlooked his many achievements while in office, both domestically and internationally. Could he have been more affable and tempered in his speech? Most surely, yes.

But his love of America and his desire to do his very best for the country and its citizens can never be questioned. He worked tirelessly to achieve this. His inaugural oath was not to be Mr Nice Guy. His oath was to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States”. And that he did. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN KELLEHER,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.