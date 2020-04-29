Donald Trump – business as usual

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole’s article “Donald Trump has destroyed the country he promised to make great again” (Opinion & Analysis, April 25th) is an excellent read and speaks truth to power.

There are days that I’m not sure I’m in America anymore or that we will recover from the president’s destruction. Many times I’ve thought this nightmare can’t get any worse but it does.

I pray for a change this November.

Thank you, Fintan O’Toole. – Yours, etc,

JUDY ROWLEY,

Erie,

Pennsylvania, US.

Sir, – Donald Trump has resumed his attacks on the media (World News, April 28th). Isn’t it wonderful that there is something on which we can rely in these challenging times. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – You report that one of President Trump’s latest Tweets proclaims, “Fake news, the enemy of the people!” Considering recent reports, this could now read: “Fake cures, the enemy of the people!” – Yours, etc,

COLMAN O’MAHONY,

Monkstown,

Co Cork.