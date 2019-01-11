Donald Trump and a wall

Sir, – Donald Trump variously boasted during the 2016 presidential election campaign that “I am really rich” and “I have always been good at making money”.

If the US president is as wealthy as he claims, and if the lack of a wall with Mexico is really creating, as he says, “a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul”, why doesn’t he just pay for it himself? – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7 .

Sir, – Step aside, Humpty Dumpty, you have been surpassed. – Yours, etc,

OLIVER

DUFFY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – President Donald Trump should heed the words of his illustrious countryman Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Every wall is a door”. – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.