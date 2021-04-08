Don’t ring us, we’ll ring you

Sir, – On a recent visit to one of Cork’s major cycling stores, I was advised in no uncertain terms by its sales staff that there would not be a bicycle in store for me for less than €2,500 . While I was able to admire models in store that went for in excess of €15,000, I did consider their previous comment totally inappropriate and a little condescending. Furthermore I was actually purchasing a bell for my racing bike when another staff member asked, when I tried it, “Is Sir looking for the correct ring tone?”

I feel I must look elsewhere for my upgrade. – Yours, etc,

TERRY O’DOHERTY,

Kenmare,

Co Kerry.