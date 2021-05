Sir, – Having been the crucial enabler, via Brexit, of Boris Johnson’s accession to power, it seems that Dominic Cummings now sees the prime minister as “unfit for the job . . . like a shopping trolley smashing around” whose tenure encapsulates “a system that’s gone extremely badly wrong”.

It would seem that Mr Cummings’s famous trip to Barnard Castle greatly improved his vision. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.