Sir, – To a point I enjoyed the fresh air and scenery during several walks I had as part of a weekend break with my wife in the Sandymount area of Dublin. Unfortunately the walk sometimes developed into a “hop-scotch” experience owing to the appalling amount of dog foul on the pavements.

It is wonderful to see so many people outdoors, and dog owners need to show more respect. – Yours, etc,

ADRIAN WILSON,

Belfast.