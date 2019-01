Sir, – I totally agree with Laura O’Mara (Letters, January 10th) that dogs should be kept on leads, unless in a designated dog park. I was walking with my small granddaughter in our local park and came across a dog walker with his very frisky off-lead dog. I asked him politely to put the dog on his lead and I was told “put the child on a lead”! No answer to that! – Yours, etc,

D CAMPBELL,

Leopardstown, Co Dublin.