Sir, – As a regular walker in my local park I am in total agreement with the proposed new law requesting people to keep their dogs on a lead. It is unfair to expect everyone to love your dog. Some people are genuinely fearful of dogs and are bothered by dogs running at you and sniffing around your feet.

Leave the leads on! – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.