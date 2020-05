A chara, – I wish to appeal to the powers that be to allow dog grooming businesses to reopen. To bring one’s dog to the groomer and leave the animal there can be done without breaking “social distancing” rules.

Collecting and paying can be done in a similar fashion.

This weather is very uncomfortable for certain breeds and grooming is a health issue. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Ballymoney,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.