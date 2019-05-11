Divorce referendum ballot paper

Sir, – In the forthcoming referendum on Article 41.3 of the Constitution, we are being asked two questions.

One is to reduce that waiting period to commence divorce proceedings from four years to two, and the second to permit the recognition of foreign divorces here.

The way the ballot paper is set out, one is compelled to vote Yes or No to both questions. This is a clumsy piece of drafting. Surely it should be possible to vote in favour of one change and against the other, if one so chooses.

Is it too late to amend the ballot paper? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK TURLEY,

Dublin 6W.