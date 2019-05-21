Divorce and social inequality

Sir, – Ciaran McArdle (Letters, May 18th) has concerns about the future reduction of the waiting period for divorce.

The inequality engendered by imposing any waiting period is not addressed. The very condition of living apart is discriminatory against those who do not have the wherewithal to finance it, and against those who do not have the marital and domestic conditions to contemplate, discuss or demand a separate living place – or, indeed, separate accommodation within the same family home. These difficulties form a cause for needing divorce, not an obstacle to its being granted. – Yours, etc,

MONICA NOLAN,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.