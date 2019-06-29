Dividing Dublin would be premature

Sir, – To divide Dublin GAA football at this time would be to act prematurely. As yet, the Dublin football team hasn’t achieved anything at All-Ireland level that has not been done before – both Wexford and Kerry have won four-in-a- row football All-Irelands. Kerry did it twice and came very close to a five-in-a-row in 1982.

Kerry dominated the period between 1978 and 1986, winning seven All-Irelands, a four-in-a-row and a three-in-a -row. However, Kerry had to wait 11 years before Sam Maguire came their way again.

Should Dublin win their fifth All-Ireland this year they will just be a nose ahead in the statistics and the GAA should bide their time before taking drastic action.

Four of the five matches that led to Dublin’s four in a row All Irelands, were very closely contested, resulting in a three-point win, a draw, a one-point win and one-point win.

A factor that has to be considered in these circumstances is the advantage that results from Croke Park being a home venue for Dublin. Vociferous home fans outnumber visitors and have a very intimidatory effect on both players and officials.

The volume of booing, jeering and whistle-blowing assailing the Meath free-taker at the Hill 16 end last Sunday was dismaying for the neutral observer and clearly unsettling for the player.

Patience, not division, is the answer.

After all, what would be the social implications of Dublin North v Dublin South? West Dublin v East Dublin? How could the rest of the country vent its spleen on Dublin North Pale, Dublin South Pale, Fingal Eblana, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Howth-Killiney-Blackrock? It just wouldn’t be the same. – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.