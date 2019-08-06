Dish of the day

Sir, – The Magazine (August 3rd), very helpfully, gives us recipes for patatas bravas with a picada twist, salt and pepper squid with gochujang aioli, and pissaladière with pickled walnuts! I can barely pronounce the words but at least I’ve discovered that gochujang is a “sweet and spicy Korean condiment”. It’s great to learn something new. I just wish that what I learned was of some use or benefit to me.

On the positive side, Ross O’Carroll-Kelly should be able to get at least one article out of this nonsense. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN FITZGERALD,

Terenure,

Dublin 6.