Sir, – The Government rushed through emergency powers imposing huge restrictions on our personal liberties in order to protect the vulnerable against Covid.

Surely the very same powers must now be used quickly to legalise drinking outdoors in order to preserve what remains of our sanity.

The promise of an outdoor summer cannot be left to the discretion of gardaí. – Yours, etc,

GRAHAM CONWAY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.