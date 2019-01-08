Discover the joy of the train (for free)

Sir, – Further to Tom Mathews’s letter (January 4th), I had a rather different experience. On my way home from work one summer’s evening, a little girl opposite initiated a conversation. We chatted merrily along for the journey, during which I asked, “What age are you?” She leaned over and whispered: “I’m four but I’m only three on the train”. Daddy looked very sheepish. – Yours, etc,

MOIRA CARDIFF,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Tom Mathews’s letter was highly amusing. If only I could have fully understood all its allusions. I live in Co Donegal. What, please, are “trains”? – Yours, etc,

MAIREAD MORRISON,

Muff ,

Co Donegal.