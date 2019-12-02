Sir, – Constant criticism of direct provision is neither reasonable nor justified.

Although far from ideal, this type of accommodation is the best that the Government can provide, given that Ireland is experiencing an unprecedented housing crisis.

The stress of living in cramped conditions, sometimes for years, must be very challenging for asylum seekers, who also have to adjust to a very different culture, climate, cuisine and social structure. Added to their feelings of homesickness and isolation is the stark reality that many will never be able to return to their native countries.

Developing empty convents and monasteries, as suggested by Joe Coy (Letters, November 25th) would go some way towards solving the migrant housing predicament, and would show that we Irish are indeed happy to welcome victims of war and deprivation to our shores. – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate, Co Westmeath.