Sir,– The serious issue of where we can house and look after people coming to Ireland from war-torn countries seeking asylum needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency . There is a growing resistance in many Irish communities to allow asylum-seeking people be housed in their communities for various reasons.

Under international law, Ireland cannot close its borders to people seeking asylum.

We are obliged to allow them enter our country and be treated with human dignity while their asylum applications are being legally processed.

This issue needs to be urgently addressed by political, civic and religious bodies and resolved by rational conversation. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Affluent areas in Dublin have recently sought to prevent social housing, nursing homes, Traveller accommodation and, of course, direct provision centres. They were not demonised but Oughterard was. They were not interrogated but Oughterard was. They were not insulted but we were. Oughterard people, from a village that has seen hard times, were demonised for protesting.

The elite in such Dublin areas as Dalkey and Ballsbridge prefer litigation.

When the elite of South Dublin cite lack of services as a reason for challenging the establishment of direct provision centres, we hear nothing. A rural village just getting back on its feet does the same and there are roars of outrage. Why? – Yours, etc,

OISÍN KEOGH,

Oughterard,

Co Galway.