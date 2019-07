Sir, – Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to the US, who described the Trump administration as inept, incompetent and insecure, perhaps should consider whether people in glass houses are in a position to throw diplomatic stones. By comparison with Westminster, Washington almost seems to be competent. Pot, kettle and black come to mind. – Yours, etc,

MARY FLAHAVAN,

Naas, Co Kildare.