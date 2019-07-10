Diplomacy in the age of Trump

Sir, – I feel that the UK ambassador to the US is being unfairly targeted. I wonder if there are any diplomats in the US that have not reported to their government that the Trump White House is incompetent. Donald Trump says he cannot work with him, so at least Kim Darroch is becoming a member of a large club. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Regarding Bobby McDonagh’s effusive support (Opinion & Analysis, July 9th) for UK ambassador Kim Darroch’s “confidential reports” in relation to the pejorative comments made about President Trump, a couple of points come to mind.

In this age of social media, internet hacking, etc, one would have thought that any modern diplomat would have been savvy enough to assume that all communications, written or oral, would have been prone to interception. To cite the leak as a form of treachery (House of Commons foreign affairs committee) is laughable, echoing the cry of “Off with their heads” by the Queen of Hearts in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Having said the above, Bobby McDonagh would be aware of the undiplomatic language and bile which emanated from US ambassador David Gray in his reports during the “Emergency” about Ireland’s policy of neutrality and the government of the day. Plus ça change . . . – Yours, etc,

PATRICK

JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The British ambassador to Washington makes disobliging remarks about President Trump, but what does the American ambassador in London think about Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.