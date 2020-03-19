Digital convert

Sir, – I have signed up for the digital edition of The Irish Times.

This for me is a seismic shift. I have been buying a physical newspaper six days a week since I was in college, regardless of where I was living. That’s 40 years!

I have done so to allow continuity of supply of reliable information at this time of uncertainty. Yes, I know that subscribing to the digital edition is less expensive and requires less effort than buying the print edition each day, but I will miss hopping on the bike to cycle down the hill at approximately 8.35 each morning to the local shop, often dressed extremely inappropriately for the weather. – Yours, etc,

DONAL MOORE

Ferrybank,

Waterford.