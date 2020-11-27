Sir, – In your “Business & Commercial Property” section on November 25th, you had two excellent articles on the future of digital banking in Ireland. In relation to N26 Bank, you correctly stated that because of its German Iban (international bank account number), customers may have difficulty in setting up direct debits. This has been my experience following a recent switch, but you fail to mention that utilities refusing a foreign Iban are committing an offence under EU regulations.

The Central Bank of Ireland is supposed to “police” this matter but has shown little interest in doing so, resulting in “protection” for the market share of traditional Irish banks and their woeful customer service. – Yours, etc,

KENNETH HARPER,

Burtonport, Co Donegal.