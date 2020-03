Sir, – On Thursday last, Eamon Ryan’s Dáil speech included lyrics from the song Sweet Caroline: “Hands, touching hands, Reaching out, touching me, touching you”.

On Sunday, its composer performed an updated version online: “Hands, washing hands, Reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you”.

Who would have thought that Neil Diamond was fan of Oireachtas TV? – Yours, etc,

PAUL REARDON,

Dublin 9.