A chara, – Michael McDowell (Opinion & Analysis, September 9th) describes Donald Trump as a “sociopath”.

Is Mr McDowell qualified to diagnose mental disorders?

If Mr Trump is as unhinged as he is so often portrayed in your newspaper, your columnists can surely see enough of the ball to not go for the man.

Such mud-slinging is unbecoming. – Is mise,

Dr GARETH

P KEELEY,

Grenoble,

France.