Developers reach for the sky

Sir, – I am tired of the opposition to high-rise buildings in Ireland (Frank McDonald, “Planning free-for-all has developers reaching for the sky”, Opinion & Analysis, May 29th).

There’s no reason why we can’t build an Empire State Building, a Shard, or a Burj al Arab here, a building that in time will become iconic and will be an extra facet to a tourist’s visit to Dublin, with a rooftop restaurant and great views of Dublin Bay, the Wicklow mountains and even of the Mourne mountains northwards.

A small number of tall buildings will not impact negatively on the city, and if they come with residential accommodation, they will also help the repopulation of the city centre, reducing commuting time, and decreasing the carbon footprint of their inhabitants. – Yours, etc,

MIKE FORDE,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.