Devastated by creche closure news

Sir, – As the parents of two very happy children at one of Hyde & Seek’s creches, we are absolutely devastated by the news that our creche is to close at the end of the year (Home News, November 29th). With little or no viable alternatives at our disposal, we are faced with a daunting task; during what is already a busy and stressful time of year for us, and all the other working parents affected by last Thursday’s announcement.

While conditions at our creche may not have been perfect, the one question that must be asked is; exactly whose interests have Tusla served by effectively shutting down Hyde & Seek creches at such short notice? Certainly not ours! – Yours, etc,

MÍCEÁL & SHARON

BOLGER,

Baile Átha Cliath 11.