Sir, – It is outrageous that our supposedly civilised country continues the practice of detaining foreign nationals refused entry to Ireland in prison (“High Court orders inquiry into Chilean student’s detention in Mountjoy”, News, July 14th).

Whether or not an individual falls short of the immigration regulations, a prison is no place for a person neither suspected of nor convicted of a criminal offence. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN SHAW,

Zurich, Switzerland.