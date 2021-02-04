Destroying witness testimony

Sir, – Patsy McGarry writes in “Impugning the mother and baby commission does not serve victims” (Opinion & Analysis, February 2nd) that criticisms of the mother and baby homes report have included “red herrings”, such as the destruction of audio recordings of some 550 witnesses who appeared before the commission’s confidential committee.

Crucially, as stenographers were not permitted in the confidential committee, these audio recordings were the sole method of preserving this essential witness testimony.

It appears neither the witnesses nor the Data Protection Commissioner were consulted regarding the deletion of the recordings.

How does criticising the wilful destruction of vital evidence of gross human rights abuses against women and children constitute a “red herring”? – Yours, etc,

CIARA LANDY,

