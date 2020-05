Sir, – Whoever decided that 1.30 to 3.30pm was the best time to designate for over-70s to escape for their daily walk doesn’t have a lot of experience of us more mature people. Lunch at about 1.30pm followed by a siesta leaves a very small window of opportunity to get up and get out.

Maybe I will take up jogging to maximise the time.

It is never too late to try new things! – Yours, etc,

MAURA BELL (89),

Sligo.