Sir, – I agree with Louis Hogan (Letters, August 27).

In the last few days I tried to find one supermarket with this arrangement, but the three I visited had no provision or priority for the over-70s. It seems pointless for the Government to offer advice to the elderly in this matter if there is no co-operation from the supermarkets. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.