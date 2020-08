Sir, – What has happened to the much-vaunted “designated shopping times” for the over-70s?

This initiative was a boon to the elderly in the early days of the pandemic. Now it seems that the supermarkets have given up policing these hours – no notices, no staff at the door to ensure that these special shopping times are being implemented. Perhaps this is the Government’s way of easing the oldies back into their cocoons? – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow.