Derrybrien wind-farm penalty

Sir, – The muted response from the State to the imposition of a €5 million fine by the Court of Justice of the European Union is baffling (“State fined over Galway wind farm”, News, November 12th; “The Irish Times view on the Derrybrien windfarm penalty: An abject failure of policy”, Editorial, November 14th).

In addition, each day that goes by without carrying out an environmental impact assessment incurs additional fines.

Are we not entitled to an explanation as why this situation was allowed to develop and if or when the State is going to implement the court judgment? – Yours, etc,

JERRY SKEHAN,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.