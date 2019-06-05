Derry and education

Sir, – Maurice Fitzpatrick’s eloquent plea for better educational resource to be made available to young nationalists in Derry is timely (“University of Ulster turns its back on Derry at worst possible time”, Opinion & Analysis, June 3rd). Those responsible for delivering further and higher education across the North should take their eyes off the pound sign for a moment and remember that their purpose is the lighting of a spark, not the filling of a pail.

Suitable courses, designed to meet the needs and aspirations of young nationalists, are few and far between, and the alternative is off-the-shelf qualifications created in Britain or elsewhere. This is hardly in keeping with the parity principle in the Belfast Agreement. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE NEILL,

Bangor,

Co Down.