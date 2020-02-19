Deplorable state of cycle-lanes

Sir, – I have the privilege of having cycle-lanes for most of my cycle to and from work in Dublin. However, cycle-lanes are only useful if they are respected and the stretch through Ranelagh is something of a joke. Rather than make spurious claims, I have photographed and counted the parked vehicles in the cycle lane as I passed through over the past few months – 50 mornings and 50 evenings. The results are stark: an average of 4.6 vehicles blocking the lane, a maximum of 19 in one pass and, most striking of all, only nine times out of 100 when the lane was clear! – Yours, etc,

Prof EUGENE O’BRIEN,

School of Civil Engineering,

University College Dublin,

Dublin 4.